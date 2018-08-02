MADISON, Wis. _ Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $102.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 43 cents.
The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $816.1 million in the period.
Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings to be $2.04 to $2.18 per share.
Alliant Energy shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $42.47, a climb of roughly 4 percent in the last 12 months.
