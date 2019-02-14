DULUTH, Minn. _ Allete Inc. (ALE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $61.1 million.
The Duluth, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.
The power company owner posted revenue of $448.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $174.1 million, or $3.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.5 billion.
Allete shares have increased slightly more than 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALE
