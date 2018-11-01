DULUTH, Minn. _ Allete Inc. (ALE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $30.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share.
The power company owner posted revenue of $348 million in the period.
Allete expects full-year earnings to be $3.20 to $3.50 per share.
Allete shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 5 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALE
