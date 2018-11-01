DULUTH, Minn. _ Allete Inc. (ALE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $30.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The power company owner posted revenue of $348 million in the period.

Allete expects full-year earnings to be $3.20 to $3.50 per share.

Allete shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 5 percent in the last 12 months.

