ATLANTA — Corey Allen scored 24 points with four 3-pointers and Georgia State smashed Louisiana Lafayette 90-52 on Thursday.
Nelson Phillips scored 17 points off the bench, Kane Williams scored 13 and the Panthers (10-6, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) shot 32 of 59 (54.2%) including 11 of 21 (52.4%) from 3-point range.
Georgia State started the game with a 25-2 run and never looked back. Calvin Temple made a basket for the Ragin' Cajuns (7-9, 2-3) a little more than a minute into the game. Louisiana didn't score again until Jaylon Williams' 3-pointer with 9:33 before halftime made it 25-5. The Panthers led 47-19 at halftime.
Jalen Johnson led Louisiana with 12 points.
