MOSCOW, Idaho — Trevon Allen scored 20 points as Idaho beat Portland State 72-61 on Thursday night.
Scott Blakney had 13 points for Idaho (5-9, 1-2 Big Sky Conference).
The Vandals forced a season-high 21 turnovers and made 16 of 19 free throws.
Matt Hauser had 13 points for the Vikings (7-8, 1-2). Rashaad Goolsby added 10 points. Holland Woods had 10 points and six assists. Alonzo Walker had 13 rebounds.
Portland State led 50-44 with 15 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the second half but was outscored 28-11 from that point. The Vikings' 23 second-half points were a season low.
Idaho takes on Montana State at home next Thursday. Portland State plays Eastern Washington on the road on Saturday.
