The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Minnesota) said Thursday that a suspect was arrested in Excelsior for allegedly hitting a Muslim DoorDash driver while shouting slurs.

The organization plans to hold a 3:30 p.m. news conference at its Minneapolis office to discuss what it is calling a “bias-motivated attack” that occurred on Oct. 27.

The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, which polices the area, said Thursday afternoon that it would be issuing a statement about the incident on its website and Facebook page. No details about the alleged incident were immediately available.

In a news release issued Thursday, CAIR-Minnesota said it will call for a hate crime investigation into the matter.

“The driver was allegedly hit repeatedly by a customer shouting ‘go back to your country’ and other Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist slurs,” said the CAIR-Minnesota news release. “A bystander who witnessed the incident reportedly came to the aid of the victim before law enforcement arrived. The alleged attacker was arrested near the scene of the assault and victim sought medical treatment.”

DoorDash is a service that delivers food to customers’ homes.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib