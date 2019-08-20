All fall down
Crash Dance Productions puts an element of chance into its latest production, “Domino.” At the beginning of each show, the company randomly selects which dancer will play the villain, called the Con. Archetypal personalities — including the Dreamer and the Socialite — are pitted in a performance based on chance. This high-concept, stylized production breaks down power dynamics and how we influence one another, sometimes in surreptitious ways. Is it a game or real? See the show to find out. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 4:30 Sun., Lab Theater, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls., $15, 612-333-7977, thelabtheater.org.)
SHEILA REGAN
