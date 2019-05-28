BEIJING — A rare all-white giant panda has been photographed for what a Chinese nature reserve says is the first time.
Wolong National Nature Reserve released a photo showing the panda as it crossed through a verdant forest in southwestern China.
The panda lacks the usual black fur on its limbs and ears and around its eyes.
The reserve, citing experts, said the albino panda is about 1 to 2 years old. It was caught by a camera that was triggered by the panda's movement as it passed by in early April.
