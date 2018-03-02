___________________________________________________________________________

Praedictix Briefing:

* A powerful storm will form off the Northeast coast which will impact the region through the end of the week into the early weekend.

* This Nor’easter will be capable of high winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain as well as heavy snow inland.

* We could see potentially moderate to major coastal flooding through multiple tide cycles Friday into Saturday, which in combination with the highest tides of the month will cause a storm surge of 1-3 feet around New York City and 2-5 feet around Boston. In the Boston area, these tide levels will be similar to what was observed in early January. Coastal Flood Watches and Advisories are in effect.

* High Wind Watches and Warnings are in effect from Maine to northeast Georgia, as winds are expected to gust up to 75 mph in spots over the next couple days. These strong winds will likely cause power outages across the region.

* Heavy rain of 1-3” is expected near the coast through early Saturday, which could produce urban flooding as well as rises on rivers and streams.

* Inland, heavy snow of a foot or more will fall across portions of New York state into Pennsylvania, with snowfall rates of 1-2”+ per hour.

Developing Nor’easter. A strong area of low pressure is expected to form off the Northeast storm late tonight into early Friday, quickly strengthening and becoming a Nor’easter. This system will then slowly continue to move east as we head into the weekend, allowing high winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding to linger across the region into Saturday.

High Wind Watches And Warnings. High Wind Watches and Warnings – along with some Wind Advisories – have been posted from Georgia up the coast into southern Maine over the next couple days. Strong winds will start across the Mid-Atlantic tonight, spreading into the Northeast as we head into Friday. We could see wind gusts of 60+ mph, which would be capable of causing power outages and downing trees, branches and power lines.

Forecast Peak Wind Gusts. The winds will pick up overnight tonight across portions of the Mid-Atlantic, with the strongest winds expected Friday. At times, winds could gust between 50-60 mph Friday in Roanoke and Washington, D.C. Strong winds will continue to spread into the Northeast tomorrow, with winds quickly increasing throughout the day. Wind gusts in Philadelphia and New York City will top 50 mph Friday and Friday Night, with wind gusts over 60 mph expected in Boston. The strongest wind gusts, which are expected to top 70 mph, will be possible by Friday evening along portions of the Northeast coast from eastern Long Island into Massachusetts. Winds will finally start to taper off across the Northeast Saturday as the system continues to move east.

Flood Concerns. Winds will be out of the east to northeast for most of the event, which will cause water to move toward the coast over an extended period of time. This will lead to the potential of moderate to major coastal flooding over several high tide cycles from Friday into Saturday. Coastal Flood Watches are in effect from southern Maryland to southern Maine from Friday into Saturday, with Coastal Flood Advisories already in effect for the morning and midday hours Friday around the New York City area.

There are also Flood Watches in effect from Philadelphia to Boston for the potential of heavy rain from late tonight into early Saturday due to the potential of 1-3”+ of rain. This would have the potential to produce urban flooding as well as rises on rivers and streams.

Tide Forecast – New York Harbor. Coastal Flood Advisories are already in effect in the New York City area Friday morning, with the potential of a storm surge of 1-3 feet during high tide. According to the advisory from the New York City/Upton National Weather Service office: “Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect around 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. The FDR Drive may be vulnerable to minor flooding.” Minor coastal flooding will be possible at high tide late Friday into Saturday as well.

Tide Forecast – Boston Harbor. At least four high tide cycles are expected to cause minor to moderate coastal flooding in and around Boston starting Friday morning lasting into the weekend. Storm surge flooding of 2-5 feet will be possible along the eastern Massachusetts shore during these high tide cycles. At Boston Harbor, the peak high tide surges midday Friday, Friday night and midday Saturday have the potential to rival other historic coastal flooding events, including the event that occurred on January 4th of this year as well as the event of February 7, 1978. Both of those times the tide height reached at least 15.1 feet at Boston Harbor. If your facility was impacted by the coastal flooding back in January, expect it to be impacted once again during these high tide cycles.

According to the Coastal Flood Watch in effect for the Boston area from Friday morning through Saturdayafternoon issued from NWS Boston:

“POTENTIAL FOR MAJOR COASTAL FLOODING WITH SEVERE DAMAGE TO SHORELINE STRUCTURES. VULNERABLE HOMES ALONG THE IMMEDIATE SHORELINE MAY BE DESTROYED FROM THE COMBINATION OF HIGH WATER AND SEVERE WAVE ACTION. THERE WILL LIKELY BE WIDESPREAD INUNDATION OF COASTAL ROADS AND BASEMENTS WITH LIFE THREATENING INUNDATION DEPTHS ABOVE 3 FEET POSSIBLE IN SOME LOCATIONS...ESPECIALLY WHERE WAVE OVERWASH IS INVOLVED. MANY NEIGHBORHOODS MAY BE AT RISK OF BEING CUT OFF FOR AN EXTENDED TIME. THIS IS A POTENTIALLY VERY DANGEROUS EVENT...AND EVACUATION OF SOME NEIGHBORHOODS MAY BE NECESSARY. IN ADDITION...SEVERE EROSION IS LIKELY AND MAY COMPROMISE PROTECTIVE DUNES...SEA WALLS AND OTHER STRUCTURES.”

Flooding Across Coastal Massachusetts. Moderate to major coastal flooding is expected along the eastern Massachusetts coast at several high tide cycles from midday Friday into midday Saturday, which will cause many impassable roads and beach erosion. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is warning coastal residents to be prepared to evacuate if necessary before tomorrow mornings high tide.

Precipitation Amounts. Heavy rain will fall tonight into Saturday, with the potential of 1-3” from Philadelphia to Boston. This heavy rain will cause the potential of urban flooding as well as rises on rivers and streams. Flood Watches are in effect due to this potential of heavy rain.

Winter Storm Warnings. Heavy snow is also expected with this system across parts of New York State and into Pennsylvania. Numerous Winter Storm Watches and Warnings, as well as Winter Weather Advisories, are in effect.

Snow Forecast. Across parts of New York State, snow is expected to fall at rate of 1-2”+ per hour from tonight into early Saturday, leading to total snowfall amounts of 6-18”. The heaviest snow will fall in the southern Catskills, where local amounts could be up to 24”. This snow will cause travel issues during both the morning and evening commute Friday. Blowing and drifting snow, as well as scattered power outages, will be possible across the region as well due to gusty winds associated with this system.

Forecast Precipitation. Rain and snow will spread across the region as we head through tonight into early Friday. Some of the heavier snow across inland portions of the Northeast – falling at 1-2”+ per hour rates – will fall tonight into Friday, finally starting to taper off Friday Night. Rain will move into southern New England tonight and into Maine Friday, before slowly tapering off into Saturday. At times Friday into Friday night, some of the precipitation will fall as a mixture of rain and snow in both New York City and Boston.

Summary: A powerful Nor’easter will form off the Northeast coast tonight into early Friday, bringing with it high winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain as well as heavy snow inland. This system will be slow to move off to the east as we head into the weekend, which will cause an extended period of strong winds and coastal flooding. Winds are expected to gust between 50-70 mph Friday and Friday Night from parts of the Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast, including in D.C., New York City and Boston. These winds will cause the potential of power outages and downed trees across the region. Several rounds of high tide coastal flooding is expected from Friday Morning into Saturday along the coast as well, with an expected storm surge tide of 1-3 feet in New York City and 2-5 feet along the Massachusetts coast, including in Boston. In Boston, the tide levels will rival the January 4th event from earlier this year, but unlike that event the high tide storm surge will occur several times over a 48-72 hour period. If your facility was impacted by the coastal flooding event back in January, expect it to be impacted once again during these high tide cycles. Heavy rain will also be a concern, with 1-3” expected from Philadelphia to Boston. Flood Watches are in effect across these areas. Further inland, heavy snow of 6-18”+ is expected from tonight into early Saturday for parts of New York State and Pennsylvania. This snow will be falling at a rate of 1-2”+ per hours, reducing visibility and making travel difficult.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

