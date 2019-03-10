It showed up late and left early, and didn't leave as much trouble behind as anticipated.

Just like how some people like their Thanksgiving Day guests.

In the run-up to this weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists in the Twin Cities peered ahead and forecast snowfall of a foot or so starting Saturday morning and lasting well into Sunday morning.

Turned out, other parts of Minnesota reached 12 inches and more, but not nearly that much for the metro area once the final tallies started rolling in Sunday.

The precipitation started as rain early Saturday afternoon before turning to snow in a couple hours and wrapping up overnight in the Twin Cities. The official tally topped out at 4.7 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Other parts of the metro saw bigger amounts, according to the National Weather Service. Among them: 6.9 inches in Chanhassen, 6.2 in northeast Minneapolis, 6 in Maple Plain and Columbia Heights, 5.5 in Coon Rapids and Montrose, 5 in White Bear Lake and Carver, and 4.8 in Plymouth.

Snow turned Loring Park into a winter wonderland. ] MARK VANCLEAVE • Despite forecasts predicting nearly a foot of snow across the metro, rain persisted across the southwest metro well into the afternoon Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Elsewhere in Minnesota, depths were much deeper, where officials were pleading with motorists to stay off the roads until conditions improve. In Pelican Rapids in northwestern Minnesota, residents there saw 15 inches, as did Herman to the south. Detroit Lakes wasn't far behind, with 13 inches. Just outside the metro, Becker reported in with 8 inches.

Now the biggest weather challenge for the Twin Cities on Sunday is the wind whooshing some of that fresh-fallen snow around. Wind speeds of roughly 20 miles per hour are predicted to gust up to 35 mph around the metro, according to the NWS.

Sunday might not be a school day, but that doesn't mean this latest round of wintry weather didn't bring any postponements. "Weather-related travel issues" have scuttled the women's professional hockey playoff game between the Minnesota Whitecaps and the NYC area-based Metropolitan Riveters in downtown St. Paul, the Whitecaps announced on Twitter.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday bring the metro's best chances of precipitation in the short-term, the weather service is anticipating, but it's leaning more toward rain and sleet than snow.

It was that same menu of moisture that challenged motorists Saturday all across Minnesota,

As rain and melted snow pooled around frozen culverts and onto roadways, slushy, snowy conditions led authorities to urge drivers to avoid all travel on highways in parts of the state — and the thick, heavy snow caused a garage near Rochester to collapse.

More than 170 crashes — including 18 with injuries — were reported on Saturday, with slush sending cars into the ditch and leading to multiple rollovers, according to the State Patrol. At least 10 semitrailer trucks jackknifed throughout the state in a 12-hour stretch.