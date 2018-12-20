Scoreboards and interior LED lighting inside Allianz Field were put to a stress test Wednesday night, and they passed.

For 12 hours, the large video board on the south end of the new Major League Soccer stadium that will be home to Minnesota United, and ribbon boards between the first and second decks were in strobe mode, flashing blue, green, purple and red nonstop.

The Technicolor show that could have rivaled any dance room extravaganza emanated from stadium off Interstate 94 and Snelling Avenue in St. Paul’s Midway area. Flashes from lights that changed color every 2 seconds reflected off the misty overcast skies, spreading hues that could be seen for miles.

“Could see the @allianzfield lights from NE Mpls tonight. Had to drive by to check ’em out. Pretty cool,” said Joe Alton in a tweet.

Bright lights began bathing the open-air stadium around 7 p.m. Wednesday and continued to flash well into Thursday’s morning commute. The team conducted the one-time test to see how long the boards installed by Daktronics could operate, said team spokesman Eric Durkee.

“We were sort of stress testing,” he said. “Last night was an opportunity to test it while it was dark.” It passed and “we’re happy.”

Aglow and beautiful for some, others were a little less accepting of the intense lighting. Testing like Wednesday’s is common before new stadiums prepare to open. Minnesota United announced Thursday that the inaugural game at Allianz Field will be April 13.

“Whoever decided to keep Allianz Field flashing all night can go to hell,” wrote the person who uses the Twitter handle @RaisingOneBrow.

Durkee said the team is not planning to have any more overnight testing. But he said there could be times when scoreboards and lights are needed well into the night. He pointed to a weather-delayed game the team played last season in Dallas that didn’t end until 1:30 a.m.

The team did not have to get a permit from the city of St. Paul to conduct the overnight test because it was run inside the stadium, Durkee said.

The team has not settled on a policy for illuminating the 19,000-seat stadium once the season starts, but that likely will happen only after home wins, on holidays and special occasions such as Pride night games.

As for any more all-night light testing, “This will not happen again,” Durkee said. “We want to be good neighbors.”