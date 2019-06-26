Student-first

LJ KOLODGE

Maple Grove soccer

Why she won: On the pitch, the midfielder was a two-time all-state player, a Star Tribune All-Metro first-teamer in 2018 and a Ms. Soccer finalist. In the classroom, Kolodge is a Scholar All-American and ranked second in her class. She’s a two-time National Honor Society member, four-time Academic Letter recipient and a student of the year in history and science. She received an Academic Achievement in Psychology Award. She also was a peer tutor and Link Crew member.

What she said: Kolodge could not attend Tuesday’s event because of a soccer tournament in California. But in a video message, she said, “All my life I have always strived to balance my academics and sports. … Being able to be a student-athlete and push myself on and off the field has been invaluable.”