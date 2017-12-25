Most Tuesdays, Josh Dill follows a routine. He strolls down South Main Street in Yardley, Pa., where he lives, for coffee at Pretty Bird Coffee Roasters, then commutes by train to his office near Trenton, N.J.

After returning home, Dill has dinner and beer at Vault Brewing, in an old bank across from Pretty Bird. “They get me coming and going,” said Dill, 36, the owner of RnD Consulting, an information systems service provider. “They’ve got me locked in.”

Vault and Pretty Bird have the same owners. And it’s not the only brewer deciding to add coffee roasters and cafes under the same umbrella — offering uppers as well as downers. Last summer, Dark Horse Brewing in Marshall, Mich., opened Dark Street Roasting Co. and Coffee House.

Hotbox Roasters, which cans beans and nitro cold brew and is owned by Oskar Blues Brewery in Longmont, Colo., opened a Denver coffee shop (which also serves beer) in January. In May, the Social Tap restaurant opened in Oak Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, serving lattes and more using beans roasted by its owner, Two Brothers Artisan Brewing.

“The idea of owning both sides of the clock was always attractive to us,” said James Cain, an owner of Vault and Pretty Bird, which opened in June in a cheerful shop decorated with verdant plants and pink neon.

Many brewers see a bridge connecting their daytime and nighttime clientele.

“The market is a natural crossover,” said Sean Arroyo, the chief executive of Heritage Brewing and Veritas Coffee in Arlington, Va. “Most beer consumers are coffee consumers.” From its inception in 2013, it has sought to make coffee a company pillar. “We brew early in the morning, and we needed that fix,” Arroyo said, laughing.

Installing a coffee shop lets breweries maximize square footage at an early hour, when taprooms would typically sit silent.

“The cafe activates our space at a time when we wouldn’t otherwise be open,” said Jacob McKean, founder of Modern Times Beer. A year ago, Modern Times set aside part of its taproom in San Diego for a cafe. It opens at 8 a.m. and sells flights of cold-brew and pour-over coffee made with beans it ages in rum barrels. The approach borrows serving styles and flavoring techniques from the beer world, enticing customers with a different kind of buzz.

“People that come into our tasting room for beer are really excited about trying our coffee once they’re here,” said McKean.

Modern Times sells its beans at its taprooms and online, and cans its cold-brew coffee.

“By canning coffee, we’re finding another way to put that equipment into use when otherwise it would’ve been idle,” McKean said.

In Flint, Mich., the hard-hit auto manufacturing city, Tenacity Brewing reconfigured part of its home, in a former firehouse, into Heyday Coffee Roasters. It roasts the beans used in its espresso drinks and draft cold brew, which customers can enjoy in the brewery’s quiet, couch-filled den.

Heyday has attracted early risers like Crystal Pepperdine, the founder and executive director of Flint Handmade, a nonprofit arts organization. On the first Friday of every month, she runs Craft, Coffee and Donuts, which draws craft enthusiasts to the taproom.

“It’s just like getting together with a friend over breakfast at someone’s house,” Pepperdine said.

Community sits at the heart of coffee and beer. “You sit around in the morning with a cup of coffee, then you sit around at night with a glass of beer,” Arroyo said. “To merge those two cultures just seems natural.”