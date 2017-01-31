The time has come to again bookmark the Minnesota EagleCam.

A much-anticipated egg was laid over the weekend, meaning more eyes will be watching the popular eagle parents for signs of more arrivals via the state’s streaming feed from the nest in St. Paul.

A second egg is expected at any time, said Lori Naumann, information officer for the Nongame Wildlife Program of the Department of Natural Resources. "We're expecting one (Tuesday) based on the history of these birds."

Naumann said specialists know that the female raptor is the same bird from last year because she is banded. She was once a patient at the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota.

“Thrilled to see the first egg after watching all signs of Ma and Pa hovering over the nest,” wrote one Facebook follower on the Nongame Wildlife Program’s page. It’s there that the first egg’s arrival was announced Saturday afternoon.

Those same followers voiced some concern Monday when both eagle parents left the nest for more than an hour, leaving the egg exposed to the elements. Naumann said the egg is likely OK, noting the relatively mild temperatures and parents' diligence. "A lot of times they are in search of food. Both parents have been really good about incubating and bringing food to the nest."

Keepers of the EagleCam, the specialists in the Nongame Wildlife Program provide regular updates online. Included are timelines and details of the hatchlings from previous years.

Three eggs were laid as of Jan. 31 last year. In 2015, the first egg was laid Jan. 19. The parents protect and incubate their eggs for about 35 days. Attention now will turn to the possibility for more eggs from the female eagle.

“We have observed the incubating adults roll their eggs often. This rolling behavior is one of the things the adult eagles need to do to keep the chicks inside alive,” read a NonGame Wildlife Program post on the DNR's EagleCam homepage. Switch-offs between the parents happen quickly.