Age: 22 (born Dec. 20, 1996).

Hometown: Perth, Australia. Still resides there.

Career path: Turned pro in 2016; won three times on the Symetra Tour; was an LPGA rookie in 2018. Before Sunday, best LPGA Tour finish was third.

Career LPGA earnings: $694,003 for the season and $938,477 for her career. Of that, $577,500 came on Sunday.

2019 season: 12 events played, nine cuts made, one victory (Sunday’s), one additional top-10 finish. Became the 37th player to make a major her first LPGA Tour victory.

Big breakthrough: Hannah Green became the ninth player to make the Women’s PGA Championship her first LPGA Tour victory. The other eight? Gloria Ehret, 1966; Sandra Post, 1968; Sherri Turner, 1988; Se Ri Pak 1998; Yani Tseng, 2008; Anna Nordqvist, 2009; Shanshan Feng, 2012; and Danielle Kang, 2017.

Green round by round

Round 1: 4-under 68 (four birdies, no bogeys). Led Mel Reid and Hyo Joo Kim by one stroke.

Round 2: 3-under 69 (four birdies, one bogey) for 7-under 137. Led Ariya Jutanugarn by three strokes.

Round 3: 2-under 70 (four birdies, two bogeys) for 9-under 207. Led Jutanugarn by one stroke.

Round 4: Even-par 72 (three birdies, three bogeys) for 9-under 279. Defeated Sung Hyun Park by one stroke.

Front-runners

Winners of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship who had the outright lead after all four rounds:

Se Ri Pak, 1998: Won by three strokes with an 11-under 273 at DuPont Country Club in Wilmington, Del.

Yani Tseng, 2011: Won by 10 strokes with a 19-under 269 at Locust Hill Country Club in Pittsford, N.Y.

Hannah Green, 2019: Won by one stroke with a 9-under 279 at Hazeltine National Golf Club.