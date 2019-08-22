NEW ORLEANS — A summer filled with train disruptions for New Orleans visitors has reached its end as Amtrak has restored full service on its Chicago-to-New Orleans line.

The McComb Enterprise-Journal reports the line was restored Wednesday after months of terminating in Jackson, Mississippi.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says the opening of the Bonnet Carre spillway near New Orleans cut off service to the city because the tracks are on the flood plain. He says riders were put on buses in Jackson to complete the route to New Orleans.

Magliari says track maintenance in parts of Mississippi also led to ride disruptions going south from Memphis, Tennessee.

Amtrak is offering buy-one-get-one-free fares to celebrate the restoration of full service.

Magliari says he's glad passengers are off the buses and can now experience a real train ride.