BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria beat Guido Pella of Argentina 7-6 (6), 6-4 on Friday to reach the Argentina Open semifinals.
The sixth-ranked Thiem, the only seeded player left in the clay-court tournament, will face France's Gael Monfils on Saturday. Monfils beat Argentina's Leonardo Mayer 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene will face Argentina's Federico Delbonis in the other semifinal. Bedene beat fifth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-4, 6-4, and Delbonis topped Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-3, 7-5.
