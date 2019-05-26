VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Ali Adnan had his first MLS goal to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 2-1 on Saturday.

Lucas Venuto also scored for Vancouver (4-6-3) and Maxime Crepeau made three saves.

Adnan split defenders Michael Barrios and Reggie Cannon in the 30th minute and powered to the net for a high shot into the top right corner. Venuto beat Jesse Gonzalez with a low shot in the 40th to make it 2-0.

Dominique Badji scored for Dallas (5-6-3) in the 85th minute on a low-bouncing shot.

The Whitecaps are undefeated in three games. Dallas is winless in six games.