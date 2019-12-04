ALGIERS, Algeria — The trial of two former Algerian prime ministers on corruption charges has begun.
Ahmed Ouyahia, who was forced out as prime minister in March as protests against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika escalated, and his predecessor Abdelmalek Sellal, are facing questions Wednesday at the Sidi M'Hamed court in Algiers
Both are charged with "corruption and the misappropriation of public funds" and both deny any wrongdoing.
Two former Industry ministers and several businessmen are also facing charges.
The Dec. 12 presidential election is looming over the trial. Algerians are voting for a new president after Bouteflika, who was in office for two decades, was forced out in April.
