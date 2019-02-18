MONTMELO, Spain — Alfa Romeo has unveiled the new Formula One car that will be piloted by former champion Kimi Raikkonen this season.
Raikkonen, teammate Antonio Giovinazzi and team principle Frederic Vasseur posed with the white-and-burgundy Alfa Romeo C38 in the pit lane of the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit before preseason testing started on Monday.
Alfa Romeo is the rebranded name for the Sauber team this season.
Raikkonen joined Alfa Romeo from Ferrari, where he won the Italian team's most recent drivers' title in 2007.
The 39-year-old Finn is joined by Giovinazzi, a 25-year-old Italian with two Grand Prix races under his belt.
Sauber finished eighth in the constructors' standings last year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
Alfa Romeo unveils Formula 1 car for new season
Alfa Romeo has unveiled the new Formula One car that will be piloted by former champion Kimi Raikkonen this season.
Twins
Yelich, Brewers focus on clean slate after near-miss in 2018
Christian Yelich has already had conversations with some of his Milwaukee Brewers teammates about their biggest message this spring after coming up one win short of the World Series.
Gophers
Women's basketball teams honor cancer survivors
Women's basketball teams across the country found many different ways to honor cancer survivors this week as part of the Play4Kay initiative.
Gophers
Figueroa lifts St. John's to 71-65 win over No. 13 Villanova
A 70-foot shot just before halftime gave St. John's momentum, and LJ Figueroa and the Red Storm used a strong defensive effort in the second half to surprise No. 13 Villanova.
Wild
Miller becomes US-born goalies win leader in Ducks' win
Ryan Miller picked up a milestone win in his first game in two months.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.