HINWIL, Switzerland — Italian car brand Alfa Romeo will be the only name on its Formula One team partnership with Switzerland-based Sauber this season.
The rebranding means 2007 F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi will be driving for Alfa Romeo Racing in 2019.
The team was called Alfa Romeo Sauber when it finished eighth in the constructors' standings last year.
Sauber says the "long-term partnership ... has been further extended, with the ownership and management of Sauber remaining unchanged and independent."
Alfa Romeo drivers won the first two F1 championships — Giuseppe "Nino" Farina in 1950 and Juan Manuel Fangio in 1951 — then left the series after 1985 until returning with Sauber.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Shiffrin, Vlhova share victory in last GS before worlds
Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova added a draw to their season-long rivalry Friday, sharing victory in the final women's World Cup giant slalom before the world championships.
Sports
Petra Kvitova loses to Vekic in St. Petersburg
Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova struggled with her serve and was eliminated from the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Friday after losing to eighth-seeded Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Motorsports
Alfa Romeo takes over naming of F1 team from partner Sauber
Italian car brand Alfa Romeo will be the only name on its Formula One team partnership with Switzerland-based Sauber this season.
Vikings
Souhan: Rams' Donald blends assets paying homage to 3 former Vikings
Over the past two years, Aaron Donald might be eclipsing any player produced by the Purple People Eaters or the Rams' similarly legendary Fearsome Foursome.
Wild
NHL to celebrate Black History Month for 1st time
The NHL will celebrate Black History Month for the first time, shifting its focus in February from its wide-ranging "Hockey Is For Everyone" campaign to…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.