The Gophers women’s basketball program landed its highest-rated recruit yet under Lindsay Whalen with five-star Ohio senior guard Alexia Smith announcing her commitment late Wednesday night on Twitter.
The 5-8 Smith plays for Africentric High School in Columbus and ranks as the No. 46 player in the 2020 class by ESPN.
“I wanted to choose a school that not only respects my game on the court, but also my academic ability,” Smith said in her announcement. “That will prepare me for the real world.”
MARCUS FULLER
