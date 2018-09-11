Minnesota United has a few absences on tap for its 6:30 p.m. Wednesday game at D.C. United.

First, the Loons will be without suspended starting center backs Francisco Calvo and Michael Boxall. Calvo returned from national team duty with Costa Rica early, joining the team on Monday at the National Sports Center. He has been working separately from the team, rehabbing a bit of a hamstring injury picked up with the national team. But coach Adrian Heath said he should be fine to return for the 8:30 p.m. Saturday game at Real Salt Lake.

Outside back Eric Miller has been training with the group the past two days but will not be fit for the D.C. game, as he's been recovering from a groin/hamstring issue from the Loons' most recent game Aug.25.

"He's very close," Heath said. "Should be maybe available for the weekend in Salt Lake."

With that injury, Heath recalled outside back Carter Manley from his United Soccer League loan in Las Vegas. Manley joined the team for training on Monday.

"With Eric Miller being down, and [Tyrone Mears] going, he's had a few games under his belt. We needed a little bit of cover," Heath said."After this game this weekend, obviously Boxy is back for the weekend. Calvo will be available, and [Manley] might go back to Vegas."

Gomez was not at practice Tuesday at the National Sports Center.

"He's got a slight little pull. It's day-to-day," Heath said. "Not this week. May be available for Salt Lake."

Forward Mason Toye is also on loan again in Colorado Springs and will not be available for these two games.

It's likely any of these players deemed fit to play for the weekend game would rejoin the team on Thursday in Salt Lake.