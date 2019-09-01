VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Alexandru Mitrita had a goal and an assist, leading New York City FC to a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.
New York (14-5-8) scored a pair of goals in a 16-minute span and won its fourth straight.
Vancouver lost its third MLS game in eight days.
Heber and Gary Mackay-Steven, an early first half substitution, also scored for New York.
Forward Yordy Reyna scored in the 64th minute for Vancouver (6-15-9).
