LINZ, Austria — Ekaterina Alexandrova recovered from a disastrous first set against Andrea Petkovic at the Ladies Linz tournament on Saturday to reach her first final.
The Russian qualifier beat Petkovic 0-6, 6-4, 6-0 in their topsy-turvy semifinal.
Alexandrova plays Camila Giorgi in Sunday's final at the Austrian indoor event.
Chasing her first final appearance in more than three years, Petkovic had a superb start with Alexandrova winning only five points in the first four games. Alexandrova got back into the match and broke her German opponent at 3-2 in the only break of the second set before sweeping the decider and finishing with her seventh ace.
Giorgi beat Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium 6-3, 6-4. The fifth-seeded Italian also reached the Linz final in 2014 when she narrowly lost to Karolina Pliskova.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.