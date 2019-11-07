A 58-year-old Alexandria, Minn., man was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Marshall County, according to the State Patrol.

Kevin Arthur McCormick was driving a 2018 Nissan Frontier south on Hwy. 219 in Eckvoll Township that crossed over the centerline while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Samantha Sue Lunsetter, 43, whose hometown was not available. McCormick was airlifted to a hospital in Grand Forks, N.D., where he died. Lunsetter was taken to a Fargo hospital with critical injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

STAFF REPORT