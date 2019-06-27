– Casually dressed techies, blue badges flapping, dart past construction workers during morning rush hour at the global headquarters of Amazon, the juggernaut accelerating the growth of our on-demand culture.

A company food stand dispenses free bananas to commuters streaming between the sleek Amazon office towers that have invaded a light-industrial district on the shore of Seattle's Lake Union. Gardeners in a glass and steel sphere step back to admire a rare corpse flower in bloom.

Through it all weave hundreds of dogs, whose presence may be the ultimate workplace perk — especially in Seattle, where canines outnumber kids. More than 7,000 dogs are registered to come to work at Amazon's offices here, compared with 6,000 a year ago.

That amounts to a dog-person ratio of 1:7 at the mother ship, where about 49,000 people are employed. A host of dog-oriented enterprises, including doggy day-care and trendy pet-friendly bars and restaurants, contribute to the beehive of activity in the neighborhood where Facebook and other tech firms are also opening offices.

"Nobody knows me," says Shefali Duhan, Cooper's human companion and a sales team program manager, but "everybody" knows Cooper.

Duhan had jumped at the chance to get a pet to bring to work after she transferred from Amazon in Hyderabad, India, which doesn't allow dogs. Now she wouldn't think of leaving Cooper at home.

"You can't focus at work if you know there's someone at home you have to take care of," she said.

Countless studies have extolled the benefits of having pets in the workplace. British researchers have even associated dogs in the office with reduced employee turnover, which is notoriously high at tech companies competing for talent. News reports have suggested Amazon has struggled with turnover, but a company spokeswoman declined to provide figures.

As lines blur between work and home, and people and pets bond in new ways, companies nationwide are finding that dog-friendly perks are relatively cheap compared with health plans and other conventional benefits — and they're a useful recruiting tool, as well. Newer West Coast businesses lead the pack among employers catering to canines, according to a recent national ranking of "best dog-friendly companies" by Rover, a pet services clearinghouse that is based — not incidentally — in Seattle.

On any given day, more than 800 dogs come to work at Amazon. Popular breeds include corgis, golden retrievers and any kind of doodle, pets that answer to names like Kona, Luna and Winston.

Amazon dogs can stop to lunch on flank steak or New Zealand venison purchased by their owners at a newly opened branch of Just Food for Dogs, an Irvine-based chain offering "human-grade" meals. When their owners have meetings, dogs can pop into a doggy day-care spot for a shampoo, blow dry and "nail pawlish."

They can play on a 17th-floor deck in Amazon's Doppler Building, created just for them and featuring ornamental fire hydrants and artificial grass.

Not everyone is jazzed about the company policy. Skeptics include Amazonians with allergies and those who prefer cats.