Alex Woken scored two goals as the No. 2 Gophers women's hockey team overcame deficits twice to beat Bemidji State 6-3 on Friday night at Ridder Arena in WCHA women's hockey.

Minnesota (8-2-1, 6-2-1 WCHA) trailed 2-0 and 3-2 in the opening period before tying the game at 3-all on Katie Robinson's goal at 9 minutes, 53 seconds of the middle period. Just under two minutes later, Woken, a junior forward from Fargo, scored the eventual game-winner.

The score stayed 4-3 Gophers until Woken got her second goal of the game and fourth of the season midway through the third period. Taylor Wente scored Minnesota's sixth goal with 4:23 left.

"It was not the best start in the world, getting down 2-0, but we battled back to make it 2-2 there," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "Unfortunately we got down 3-2 in the first, but I'm really proud of our competitiveness, our effort and our battle back in the second and third period in particular.

"It was something to learn from — it's early in the season. We have to start better. We have to be ready to go. Credit to Bemidji, they were on top of their skates and putting things on net; they were going in early. But we were able to stop the bleeding and get out of there with a nice win."

Alex Gulstene stopped 19 shots for the Gophers, Lauren Bench 31 for the Beavers (0-8-1, 0-4-1). Bench would have been a lot busier except her teammates blocked 17 shots.

Bemidji State took a 2-0 lead in the game's first seven minutes. Clair DeGeorge scored at 5:31, and exactly a minute later Emily Bergland got another. The Gophers tied it the 17th minute on goals 1:16 apart by Emily Oden, on a power play, and Grace Zumwinkle.

DeGeorge's second goal, on a power play with 1:44 left in the first, made it 3-2 Beavers.