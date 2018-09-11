LOS ANGELES — Alex Trebek sported a beard as he launched the 35th season of "Jeopardy!" and the look has led to a poll.
The bearded host appeared in a video on Instagram under the caption, "It's time to embark upon a magical journey." He opened the first show of the season by saying, "No need to inquire how I spent my summer vacation."
The game show has started a beard or no beard poll on Twitter. There have been more votes for the beard than against it. One person wrote that the beard reminded her of the actor Sean Connery while another compared Trebek to Santa Claus.
Trebek was known for sporting a mustache, but he shaved it off in 2001. He grew the mustache back for the 30th season in 2014.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
AP Poll: Voters open to candidates who aren't very religious
Religion's role in politics and public policy is in the spotlight heading toward the midterm elections, yet relatively few Americans consider it crucial that a candidate be devoutly religious or share their religious beliefs, according to a poll released Tuesday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Movies
Lady Mary signals filming begins for 'Downton Abbey' movie
Filming has begun for the "Downtown Abbey" movie.
National
National security adviser: International Criminal Court 'already dead to us'
America's long-running reluctant relationship with the International Criminal Court came to a crashing halt as decades of U.S. suspicions about the tribunal and its global jurisdiction spilled into open hostility, amid threats of sanctions if it investigates U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
National
As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism
President Donald Trump vented over White House leaks Monday as a new tell-all book commands attention, an anonymous writer detailing "resistance" in the administration remains at large and a former staffer reveals more private recordings of the commander in chief.
National
Republicans lack votes _ and appetite _ to end 'Obamacare'
Arizona's new senator says he'd vote to repeal the nation's health care law. That's one additional Republican ready to obliterate the statute because his predecessor, the late Sen. John McCain, helped derail the party's drive with his fabled thumbs-down vote last year.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.