In his 29 years as an artist in the comic-book industry, Alex Ross has become known for painting many superpowered masterpieces.

An Eisner Award-winning artist known for a style that seemingly brings the superheroes he paints into the real world, Ross has created iconic artwork for series such as "Marvels" alongside writer Kurt Busiek in 1994 and "Kingdom Come," a collaboration with Mark Waid in 1996.

Ross recognizes that for fans who grew up reading comics in the '90s, his almost cinematic artwork filled a void. There were no connected live-action superhero movie universes. At best, fans could hope for a Batman movie every few years, before Joel Schumacher made even that not a guarantee.

Back then, to take in a comic book page painted by Ross was to treat your imagination to what your favorite superheroes might look like if they were standing right next to you. Ross says that visual experience for fans was always his goal.

"I was hoping that I could connect my way of interpreting these characters, which wasn't too much of a case of overthinking or redefining them as much as trying to clarify how you could make them seem visually applicable to reality," Ross said. "Of all the painters of my era, if none of them were as driven to that goal, I wanted to be the guy who leapfrogged ahead of them to make it my thing, so that everybody would think of me as sort of the Norman Rockwell of comics."

Ross' approach to art is as simple as it is meticulous. Paper, pencils and paint are his constant supplies. Ross uses live models, action figures, photographs and sculptures that he molds himself as references.

Time has come to define Ross' art, in terms of the amount he puts into his craft. He worked every day of the week for almost the first two decades of his career. Ross hopes his fans will have more time than he's had to take in some of his best works with the release of "Marvelocity," a curated collection of his best Marvel works over his career (available for purchase from Pantheon Books), including painted pages, covers, childhood artwork, never-before-seen art and an original 10-page Spider-Man story he wrote and painted. The book reunites Ross with Chip Kidd and Geoff Spear, who worked with him on a 2003 book, "Mythology," a collection of his best works for DC Comics.

"Marvelocity's" original Spider-Man tale offers the rare chance to see Ross illustrating a full story from panel to panel.

After all these years, Ross' goal remains the same. Each painting, each panel, each hero is a new chance to try to create the same magic.

"Often my artistic ambition is to try to convince you that the original design for a character was never broken and didn't necessarily need refinement or redesign," Ross said. "It was already there. You just needed to see it the right way."