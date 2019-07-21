Alex Kline of Troy Burne Golf Course was the clubhouse leader of the MGA State Open Championship on Saturday after shooting his second consecutive 3-under 69.

Brady Madsen, who shot a 65 for the first-round lead, didn't start his second round at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove until 6:50 p.m. because of weather and didn't finish.

Second among golfers who completed 36 holes was Brian Hills at 139, followed by Sammy Schultz at 140.

Isanti gymnast third

Grace McCallum of Isanti, Minn., finished third in the all-around competition at the GK U.S. Classic in Louisville, a meet that featured many of the nation's top women gymnasts.

McCallum scored 57.700 points to finish behind Simone Biles (60.000) and Riley McCusker (57.900). McCallum tied for second in floor exercise and for third on bars and was fifth on beam.

Sunisa Lee of St. Paul placed second on uneven bars and tied for eighth on balance beam.

Rachel Blount

Thunder Academy U17 girls win soccer title

Minnesota Thunder Academy won the under-17 elite girls' division in the Gothia Cup in Gothenberg, Sweden.

After beating teams from Germany, Japan in the first two knockouts rounds, Thunder Academy defeated Northern California PDP 4-0 in the title match. Khyah Harper, committed to join the Gophers in 2021, scored twice. Isabella Grandbois and Alison Fine had the other two goals for Thunder Academy, based in Richfield.

Etc.

• Eddie Medina didn't allow a hit for the first 4⅔ innings and worked into the eighth as the St. Paul Saints edged host Fargo-Moorhead 4-3 to move one game ahead of the RedHawks atop the North Division. Troy Alexander's two-run single in the sixth put the Saints ahead 4-0. John Silviano hit a two-run homer in the first.

• Monrovia Football Academy of Liberia edged Vardar United of Michigan 3-2 to win the girls' U15 Silver Division in the USA Cup in Blaine.