ALEX BERRETH Farmington • football

Playing in Class 6A, Section 3, it's understandable that Berreth, a smooth-throwing 6-2, 170-pound quarterback, thinks his team gets overlooked.

If he plays the rest of the season like he did Thursday in the Tigers' 41-14 drubbing of Stillwater, that could change.

Berreth completed 16 of 26 passes for 262 yards and five touchdowns and, not to be overlooked, did not turn the ball over.

"I had some trouble with that last year," said Berreth, who started the final six games. "I'm really glad I could secure ball and not turn it over."

Berreth said running the wide-open Farmington offense hasn't been difficult, thanks to a strong stable of receivers and an offensive line that kept him clean most of the game.

Athlete2

"When we prepare well, work together and run the right routes, someone's always open," he said. "I have great receivers. It's really not that difficult."

ABDULAZIZ AHMED

St. Paul Como Park • soccer

The senior attacker scored and assisted on the winning goal with 45 seconds left in 2-1 victory over Austin. He had a hat trick, including a bicycle-kick finish on one goal, in a 3-3 tie with Hill-Murray, and assisted on the only goal in a 1-0 victory over St. Paul Harding.

HALLE BEMMELS

Le Sueur-Henderson • volleyball

The junior setter was outstanding in two early-season victories for the Giants. She led the team with a combined 80 set assists, converted 60 serves with seven aces and had 25 digs in a four-set victory over St. Peter and a five-setter over Holy Family.

SOPHIA BOMAN

Edina • soccer

The senior midfielder, already a two-time all-state selection, has scored at least one goal in all four of the Hornets' victories. She had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 victory over Prior Lake and scored twice and had two assists as Edina rolled over Bloomington Jefferson 6-0.

MIGUEL IBARRA BUCIO

Rockford • soccer

The senior midfielder's ability to not only score but also to set up teammates is why the Rockets are 3-0. Last week, he had a goal and four assists in a 5-1 victory over Central Minnesota Christian. The captain also had two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Eagle Ridge Academy.

SIMEON DOSSEN

Brooklyn Center • soccer

The senior forward's adept scoring touch has led the Centaurs to a 4-0 start. After totaling six goals in consecutive victories to open the season, he added six more in an 11-2 romp over Hmong Academy. He added a goal as Brooklyn Center defeated North Branch 3-0, giving him 13 goals this season.

Athlete3

MADDY HORNYAK

Lakeville North • volleyball

While pundits pegged the Panthers to have a rebuilding year, the junior outside hitter helped get them off to a fast start. She had 17 kills in a victory over Hopkins, 11 in a victory over Minnetonka and 27 in a five-set triumph over East Ridge.

JIM PAULSEN