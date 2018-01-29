Negotiations between police and a man holed up in a hotel room on the University of Minnesota’s East Bank stretched into their 10th hour late Monday morning, but school officials say there is no direct threat to the campus community.

Authorities confirmed that the man has two people with him inside a room at the Graduate Hotel at 615 Washington Avenue SE., but they have not called the two people hostages, said Minneapolis Police spokesman Scott Seroka.

No one has been hurt since the incident began to unfold around midnight when officers arrived at the hotel, said university spokesman Chuck Tombarge. Authorities have not said what led up to the incident or anything about the nature of the discussions between police and the man.

A few hotel guests were evacuated, but the hotel remains open, Tombarge said.

Roads near the hotel remained closed as did a campus recreation center located behind the hotel. The Washington Avenue Ramp also remained inaccessible to vehicles and those with contract reservations were being directed to other university parking facilities.

The U said on-campus parking was nearing capacity on the East Bank for drivers needing daily and hourly parking.

Map: Public safety situation

“If needed, we recommend using street metered parking or our St. Paul Campus State Fair lot and connecting back to the Minneapolis campus using the free campus connector shuttle,” a statement on the U’s website said.

Roads that remained closed as of midmorning included Harvard Street SE. from Delaware Street SE to Beacon Street SE., Pillsbury Drive from Beacon Street SE.to Church Street SE. and Beacon Street SE. from Union Street SE. to Walnut Street SE.

Transit service operated by the university and Metro Transit was operating as normal in the area.

The U described the incident as a “public safety situation,” in a series of text and e-mail messages set to alert students, faculty and staff of the situation around 5:50 a.m. Monday.

The alert asked people to “please avoid these areas,” the U said in a tweet.