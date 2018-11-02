NEW YORK — Authorities say Alec Baldwin has been arrested for allegedly punching someone during a dispute over a New York City parking spot.
Police say the actor was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. Friday in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood.
A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.
