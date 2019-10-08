GAME 3 RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Gleyber Torres, New York

He got the Yankees on the board with a second-inning home run, then added two more hits and two more runs later on.

BY THE NUMBERS

1-for-12 The Twins with runners in scoring position; the lone hit did not score a run.

6 Inning Twins closer Taylor Rogers entered; it’s the first time all season the lefthander entered before the seventh.

14 Runs the Twins bullpen surrendered in 12 innings over three games of this Division Series.

83 Season-high pitches in four innings for Yankees starter Luis Severino, who didn’t make his season debut until Sept. 17.

ON DECK

Pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers on Feb. 12, in preparation for the 60th season in Twins history.

STAFF REPORTS