GAME 2 RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees

A solid start, with seven strikeouts and only one run in five innings, set the Yankees up for a runaway victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

15 Consecutive Twins postseason losses since 2004.

12 Consecutive Twins postseason losses to the Yankees.

16 Major pro sports record for consecutive postseason losses (the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, 1975-80).

ON DECK

Game 3 is Monday at Target Field (7:40 p.m., FS1) with All-Star Jake Odorizzi facing Luis Severino, the Yankees’ starter in the 2017 wild-card game.

La Velle E. Neal III