GAME 1 RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
D.J. LeMahieu, Yankees
A home run and bases-loaded double were among three hits for the first baseman.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Times the Twins had a leadoff hitter reach base.
3 Home runs by the Twins, a team record for homers in a postseason game.
35 Curveballs thrown by Yankees starter James Paxton. The Twins put three in play.
14 Consecutive Twins postseason losses since 2004.
11 Consecutive Twins postseason losses to the Yankees.
ON DECK
Game 2 of the series is at 4:07 p.m. Central time at Yankee Stadium. Randy Dobnak will pitch for the Twins against Masahiro Tanaka.
La Velle E. Neal III
