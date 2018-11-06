Budget supermarket chain Aldi and activewear retailer Sierra Trading Post will replace the Babies ‘R Us store at the Shops at Lyndale center, Richfield city officials announced.

The store closed in April as part of the bankruptcy of its parent company, Toys ‘R’ Us.

The new 23,000 square feet Aldi store at 900 W. 78th St. will open in the second half of 2019. It will be about three miles away from Aldi store in Richfield on Penn Ave. S.

The Shops at Lyndale location of Sierra Trading Post will be the company’s third location in the Twin Cities. The first opened in Eagan in 2016 and in Woodbury last year. The Richfield store will be about the same size as the other two at 18,000 square feet. The Cheyenne, Wyo.-based off-price retailer sells outdoor equipment, camping and hiking gear, apparel and home accessories. It is owned by TJX, which also includes T.J. Maxx and Marshalls and HomeGoods.

It started selling through catalogs in 1998 and later online until TJX Cos. bought the brand in 2012 and has since doubled its brick-and-mortar footprint to about 35 stores across the country.

Aldi will finish the year with 63 stores in Minnesota, an increase of five stores in the past year. Locations in Minneapolis (a former Rainbow on 26th Av. S.), Princeton, and Marshall will open by the end of next month. A store in Virginia, Minn., opened last week. In 2017, Aldi plans to open eight more stores in the state, including Cloquet, Chaska, Lakeville and Uptown.

Shops at Lyndale near I-494 and Lyndale Av. S. was built in two phases in 1994 and 1995. Owned and managed by CSM Corporation, it has successfully replaced several retailers that went bankrupt, including Border’s and Sports Authority spaces taken over by Golf Galaxy and Burlington Coat Factory. Other tenants include Boston Market, Lands’ End, PetSmart, Best Buy, Richfield Liquor, Ulta Beauty and David’s Bridal.