Alcohol use is suspected as a factor in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in southern Minnesota that killed two people and injured five others, two critically.

Terry R. Besemer, 51, of New Ulm, ran a stop sign and broadsided a minivan late Sunday afternoon at an intersection near Sleepy Eye, according to the State Patrol. The patrol pointed to alcohol use by Besemer, who did not survive the crash, as potentially playing a role in the wreck.

Also killed was a passenger in the minivan, 54-year-old Maricella A. De Leon, of Hildago, Texas.

According to the patrol:

Besemer was driving his car south on County Road 10 and failed to obey a stop sign and struck the minivan as it headed west on Hwy. 14.

Two other minivan passengers were taken to HCMC in critical condition: Elida Alvarado, 64, and Jeremiah Salazar, 8. The patrol did not provide hometowns for them.