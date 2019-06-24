FERGUS FALS, Minn. — Minnesota authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a two-vehicle crash that injured five people near Pelican Rapids.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck failed to yield the right-of-way at Highway 59 at about 9 p.m. Sunday when it pulled in front of an SUV and collided with it.
KFGO-AM reports Four people in the SUV suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital in Detroit Lakes. The pickup's driver was taken to a hospital in Fergus Falls but was not seriously injured.
Authorities have not said whether the pickup driver will face charges.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
'There is no safe space,' Latinos say, as threats of ICE raids linger
Business is down in a thriving immigrant hub in Minneapolis and residents are on high alert as President Trump steps up his threat of deportations.
Minneapolis
Tenants who fought Minneapolis landlord for years get a windfall
They endured years of infestation and disrepair before the settlements
West Metro
Minnesota foundations speak out about effect of tax law changes
With individual giving down, nonprofits struggle with how to move forward.
Local
Lawmaker calls on state legislative auditor to investigate handling of PolyMet permit
He says review expected to start immediately.
Minneapolis
Southwest High in Minneapolis gets new leader with big goals
Valerie Littles-Butler will take the helm on July 1.