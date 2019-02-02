Alcohol and lack of a seat belt may have been factors in the death of a 36-year-old man in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday in western Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

Scott A. Gossel, of Wilson, Wis., was killed about 12:20 a.m. when his eastbound pickup entered a ditch on Hwy. 12, went across Bridge Avenue, then struck a stop sign and power pole, Capt. Jeff Klatt said in a news release.

Gossel, who died at the scene, was not wearing a seat belt, and "alcohol is a possible factor in the cause of the crash," Klatt said.

His death marked St. Croix County's first road fatality of the year.

STAFF REPORT