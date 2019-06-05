Miami Marlins (22-36, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (34-27, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jorge Alfaro and the Marlins will take on Milwaukee at Miller Park.

The Brewers are 18-12 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 104 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 22 homers.

The Marlins are 11-18 on the road. Miami has hit 46 home runs this season, the lowest total in the league. Alfaro leads the club with nine, averaging one every 18.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 32 extra base hits and is batting .320. Orlando Arcia is 10-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 52 hits and is batting .240. Harold Ramirez is 17-for-42 with four doubles and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .253 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .293 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (lower back strain).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O'Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).