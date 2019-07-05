ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A homemade skate ramp made in part from ashes of a man shot and killed at an Albuquerque skate park is now blocked off.
KOAT-TV reports the city of Albuquerque this week temporarily blocked off access to the memorial because it was built without permission from officials.
Albuquerque Parks and Recreation director Dave Simon says nothing can be constructed on city property without prior authorization.
City officials say they want to assess the ramp for safety and structural integrity.
Cody Raver was shot and killed at Los Altos skate park in April.
Friends of Raver built the ramp at Los Altos skate park in his honor and mixed some of Raver's ashes in with the cement.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Amusement park reminder of hurricane may soon come down
The Zydeco Scream roller coaster stands motionless, and so does the Big Easy Ferris Wheel. Scampering rabbits, slithering snakes and lurking alligators are the only visitors to the abandoned Six Flags amusement park in New Orleans. Once it resounded with children's laughter and the shrieks of passengers on the thrill rides.
Home & Garden
In Queens, revered Jewish leader's burial site draws crowds
It's quiet in the middle of the day on the streets of this residential neighborhood in New York City's borough of Queens — except for the steady stream of visitors coming in and out of one particular small converted house next to a cemetery.
Variety
Police: 3 stabbed, several trampled after Chicago fireworks
More than a dozen people have been injured after Chicago police say a fight at the annual fireworks show caused panic at Navy Pier.
Variety
Strongest earthquake in 20 years rattles Southern California
The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on the July 4th holiday, rattling nerves and causing injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of ongoing aftershocks.
Home & Garden
1st racially integrated Las Vegas casino redevelopment eyed
The site of the first racially integrated casino in Las Vegas is part of a redevelopment plan aimed at revitalizing the city's west side.