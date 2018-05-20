BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Alberth Elis scored two second-half goals to help the Houston Dynamo beat the Chicago Fire 3-2 on Sunday for their first road win of the season.
Elis, on a one-on-one breakaway, cut back to evade defender Johan Kappelhof and ripped a right-footer from the center of the box into the back of the net to give Houston (4-3-3) a 3-2 lead in the 74th minute.
The Dynamo's Romell Quioto opened the scoring in the fourth, running onto a long through ball from Tomas Martinez and rolling the finish past sliding goalkeeper Richard Sanchez. Nemanja Nikolic tied it in the 14th minute and then fed Diego Campos for a goal about two minutes later. Elis converted from the spot to make it 2-2 early in the second half after Mauro Manotas drew a foul in the area conceded by Sanchez.
Chicago (3-6-2) has lost three of its last four games.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1, MINNESOTA UNITED 1, TIE
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Khiry Shelton scored his first goal of the season in Sporting Kansas City's tie with Minnesota United.
Sporting (7-2-3) is unbeaten in its last three games and has just one loss since opening day.
Shelton, acquired by trade from New York City FC in December, headed home a corner kick by Johnny Russell to open the scoring in the eighth minute. Darwin Quintero put away the rebound of his own stopped header to tie it for Minnesota (4-7-1) in the 20th minute.
