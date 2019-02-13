TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police say a Kosovo citizen has been arrested on suspicion of participating in terror groups.
A statement Wednesday said that the 32-year-old suspect, identified as F.D., was arrested while trying to leave Albania with a false Macedonian passport at the Vlore port.
The statement said that Kosovo police had issued an international arrest warrant accusing the suspect of organization and participation in terror groups, without giving details.
Kosovo authorities claim no citizens have joined extremist groups in Syria and Iraq in the past three years or so. About 160 Kosovo citizens are still with the groups there.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Italy confirms talks with Delta, EasyJet for Alitalia stake
Italy's state railway has confirmed it is in talks with Delta Air Lines and EasyJet as possible industrial partners in relaunching the troubled Alitalia airline.
World
Prada announces diversity council after blackface outrage
Italian brand Prada said Wednesday it is forming a diversity council to "elevate voices of color within the company and fashion industry at large," a move that follows accusations of racism in the luxury fashion world.
World
Israeli leader sees 'common interest' in confronting Iran
Israel's prime minister on Wednesday sent out a belligerent rallying cry to his Arab partners at a U.S.-backed Mideast conference, saying he planned to focus on the "common interest" of confronting Iran.
World
Trump former inaugural committee chair defends Saudi Arabia
The man who led President Donald Trump's inaugural committee has said America is in no moral position to criticize Saudi Arabia over the killing of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
World
Activists: More than 200 IS fighters surrender in east Syria
Islamic State group militants, many of them foreigners, surrendered to U.S.-backed fighters in eastern Syria on Wednesday, bringing the Kurdish-led force closer to taking full control of the last remaining area controlled by the extremists, a Kurdish official and activists said.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.