TIRANA, Albania — Albania's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expelled two Iranian diplomats for activities "not in line with their status."
A ministry statement said the two diplomats, Mohammad Ali Arz Peimanemati and Seyed Ahmad Hosseini Alast, were declared persona non grata and asked to "immediately" leave Albania.
In Dec. 2018, Albania expelled two other Iranian diplomats for "violating their diplomatic status" by allegedly engaging in unspecified illegal activities that threatened the country's security.
Albania is home to about 2,500 members of the Iranian exile opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, which moved here from Iraq.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Mozambique's Nyusi begins 2nd term amid violent challenges
Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi was sworn in for a second and final term Wednesday after five turbulent years in office amid two armed insurgencies.
World
100s of migrants gather in Honduras to attempt new caravan
Hundreds of mainly Honduran migrants started walking and hitching rides Wednesday from the city of San Pedro Sula, in a bid to form the kind of migrant caravan that reached the U.S. border in 2018.
World
Smelly Rio de Janeiro water supply has residents on edge
There's a creeping sense of alarm in Rio de Janeiro after more than a week of foul tasting and smelling tap water in dozens of neighborhoods. Rumors are flying, and residents are hoarding bottled water.
World
Turkish news agency says staff members detained in Cairo
Turkey's state-run news agency said Wednesday that Egyptian police raided its office in Cairo and detained four of its staff members.
World
Egypt loses pilot in fighter jet crash in Sinai
Egypt's military says one of its fighter jets crashed in the Sinai Peninsula where the country's forces have been battling militants and that the pilot was killed. The Islamic State group claimed it downed the aircraft.