– There have been times in Alaska’s history when people have had deep anxiety about foreign threats. The state was bombed and two of its islands were occupied by the Japanese in World War II. And it is, after all, the closest anyone can get to Russia and still be on U.S. soil.

But nobody here seems all that worried right now.

With North Korea’s test of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week, the news has been filled with speculation that a nuclear warhead could reach the Last Frontier and that Anchorage could be the most realistic U.S. target.

But people here have been talking about the possibility of missile strikes for decades, and Alaskans tend to focus on more tangible hazards, like avalanches covering the highway, bear maulings at campgrounds and earthquakes.

“I’m worried about moose, not missiles,” quipped Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. “Bears, not bombs.”

Besides, it’s summertime. Residents are obsessed with the outdoors. The days are long. The salmon are running.

“It’s not something that keeps me up at night,” said Christine Homan, an elementary schoolteacher.

Todd Sherwood, an attorney who served in the Air Force for 15 years, said that if North Korea were to do anything serious, the U.S. military reaction would likely be “disproportionate” and severe. He doubts the threats are legitimate.

“I’m more worried about whether I’m going to fall off my paddleboard on an Alaska glacier lake this summer,” he said. “And I’m not all that worried about that.”

Part of Alaskans’ dismissive attitude about North Korea might have something to do with the state’s history of serious threats from foreign powers, said Michael Carey, a journalist and historian who grew up in Fairbanks.

On June 3, 1942, the Alaskan town of Dutch Harbor was bombed by the Japanese, and days later two Aleutian islands, Attu and Kiska, were occupied. Lots of people who lived in Alaska in the 1950s and 1960s remember civil defense drills, siren tests, blackout curtains and radioactive isotopes in milk because of atmospheric nuclear testing.

The proximity to Russia made the fear real, Carey said.

“We knew, if the balloon went up, as they said it, that Fairbanks would be a smoking irradiated ruin,” Carey said. “The Russians were a really serious adversary we feared and respected. Just the hairdo of our friend Kim, he’s just a sendup. We’re supposed to think the fate of Earth is determined by North Korea? It might be, but it’s just so easily laughed at.”

Anchorage, like many cities, has a response plan for both man-made and natural disasters, said Berkowitz, the mayor. Chances are, if that plan gets activated, it won’t be North Korea that prompts it.

“I’m worried about Juneau’s ability to come up with a fiscal plan, I’m worried about Washington’s ability to come up with a solution on health care,” Berkowitz said.