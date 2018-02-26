KETCHIKAN, Alaska — Bad weather is hampering the search Monday for a 39-year-old Alaska snowboarder buried by an avalanche.
Alaska State Troopers say Marvin Scott of Ketchikan was caught in an avalanche reported to be 100 yards (91 meters) wide by 1,500 yards (1,371meters) long while snowboarding Sunday.
Scott and another man were snowboarding on Dude Mountain outside Ketchikan in southeast Alaska when the large slide let loose. Both men wore beacons, and the other man searched for Scott for an hour before hiking to call for help. There was no cell coverage on the mountain, and troopers received the call about four hours after the avalanche.
Scott's family has been notified of the incident.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump says he's willing to buck NRA; Congress not so sure
President Donald Trump declared Monday he's willing to take on the National Rifle Association over gun legislation, but Republicans who control Congress aren't so sure. They prefer to consider only modest changes to firearms limits in response to the mass shooting at a Florida high school.
Variety
Gay pride parade organizers sue Mississippi city over denial
Two women sued a Mississippi college town Monday over its denial of a permit for a gay pride parade, saying the city had denied their constitutional rights to free expression and equal protection.
National
Trump administration weighs mental health coverage option
The Trump administration says it is "actively exploring" ways to help states expand inpatient mental health treatment using Medicaid funds.
National
Trump says he would have run into Fla. school, unarmed
President Donald Trump, who's been highly critical of the law enforcement response to the Florida school shootings, told governors that he would have rushed in, unarmed, if he'd been there.
National
Actress Stacey Dash files for California congressional race
Stacey Dash, the actress turned conservative political commentator, has filed paperwork to run for a congressional seat in Southern California.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.