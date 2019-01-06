SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines flights are back in the air after a nationwide ground stop that was apparently caused by a power outage.
The airline says all its flights were grounded between about 4:20 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. Sunday after a power outage in the Seattle area, where its operations are based.
Airline spokeswoman Oriana Branon says the power went out around 3:30 a.m. and came back on about an hour and a half later.
She says 27 flights were delayed and five were canceled.
She says inconvenienced customers are being offered compensation on a case by case basis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Alaska Airlines flights back in the air after power outage
Alaska Airlines flights are back in the air after a nationwide ground stop that was apparently caused by a power outage.
Variety
Good news for wild blueberries in faltering No. 1 state
Growers in the No. 1 wild-blueberry state suffered another bad year, but agriculture officials say there are reasons to believe Maine's historic and troubled industry is about to turn a long-awaited corner.
Movies
Gaga, 'A Star Is Born' poised to dominate Golden Globes
When the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards get underway Sunday night, who takes home statuettes is only a small part of the intrigue.
Variety
The Latest: Police file charges in death of 7-year-old girl
The Latest on the investigation into the shooting death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes (all times local):
Celebrities
Anderson Cooper honored at Sean Penn's star-studded benefit
When Anderson Cooper first met Sean Penn after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, the CNN anchor was initially skeptical of the actor's intentions to help the recovery efforts in the ravaged country.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.