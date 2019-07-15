– Alan Turing, a founding father of computer science and artificial intelligence, was revealed Monday as the face of Britain's new 50-pound bank note.

Turning was also famed as a World War II codebreaker whose work was widely credited with hastening the end of the war and saving thousands of lives. He committed suicide after he was convicted of engaging in homosexual activity, then a criminal offense in Britain.

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, said that "as the father of computer science and artificial intelligence, as well as war hero, Alan Turing's contributions were far-ranging and pathbreaking." He called Turing "a giant on whose shoulders so many now stand."

Carney made the announcement Monday at Manchester's Science and Industry Museum, which will also feature an exhibition of the 12 finalists who were considered for the note, including theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking.

During World War II, Turing helped to develop a machine that cracked the Enigma code used by Nazi Germany. His work as a codebreaker was depicted in the 2014 movie "The Imitation Game." His work also laid the groundwork for the modern computer and artificial intelligence.

After the war, Turing pleaded guilty to a charge of "indecency" related to his homosexuality and was sentenced to chemical castration. In 1954 — at age 41 — he was found dead from cyanide poisoning.

British Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted Monday that Turing's "pioneering work" played a "crucial part" in ending World War II. "It is only fitting that we remember his legacy and the brilliant contribution LGBT people have made to our country" on the new 50-pound note, she wrote.

Dermot Turing, Alan Turing's nephew, praised the Bank of England for focusing on his uncle's work in computer development and computer science. "It reminds us that this was what he was best known for during his own lifetime and — I think — what he would most wish to be remembered for today," he said.

In 2013, after a lengthy campaign, Queen Elizabeth granted Turing a royal pardon for his "crime" of homosexuality. In 2017, under legislation that became known as "Turing's law," Britain granted pardons to thousands of gay and bisexual men who were convicted of offenses related to their sexuality.